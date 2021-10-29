LEXINGTON — Glenard (Bussie) C. Armstrong, 89, of Lexington, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at the McLean County Nursing Home, where he had been a resident since February, due to a fall.

Bussie was born in Lexington, on December 23, 1931, to Glenard (Pal) B. and Z. Gertrude (Rhodes) Armstrong. He married Helen Joan Sylvester, on February 17, 1952.

Also surviving are: a daughter, Glenna S. (John) Ganster of Kingston, OK, one son, Bruce A. Armstrong of Tulsa, OK, and a daughter Roxann Riddle Bloomington, IL; four grandchildren: Jamie Neldner Minneapolis, MN, Deandra (Ryan) Myers and Craig (Sarah) Riddle both of Heyworth, IL, and Taylor Armstrong of Tulsa, OK. There are nine great-grandchildren. Bussie is predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Claude Burton Armstrong, who died October 28, 1930.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.at Lexington Cemetery with Rev. Jan Proeber officiating, and the public is invited. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, is assisting the family with services.

Bussie graduated from Lexington High School in 1952, and was an avid basketball player. He worked for McLean County Highway Department for 38 years, retiring in 1996, and helped Ollie Myers at Myers Inc., during the busy season. He loved traveling, to visit his children, and traveling in general. He was an avid pool player at Peely's Man Cave in Lexington, and loved giving everyone a hard time. He was a great father, and grandfather, and will be greatly missed, but God has a job lined up for Bussie in Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Habitat for Humanity. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the McLean County Nursing Home and Hospice for their care.