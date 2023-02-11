Nov. 2, 1927 - Feb. 2, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — On February 2, 2023, Glen Edward Tomlinson, MD, 95, moved on to be with the Lord, surrounded by family.

Though Dr. Tomlinson has passed, his legacy lives on through his wife of 32 years, Gale; and his five kids: Connie Nunn (Tom), Ginger Ellard (John), Lyn Mounce (David), Rodney Tomlinson (Janee), and Debbie Norton (Doug); 12 grandkids, and 18 great-grandkids.

On November 2, 1927, D.M. and Florence gave birth to their fourth child, Glen Eddie, in Rushville, IL. He grew up with nine siblings, Grace Marie, Robert Morris (Tommy), Jesse Leroy (Orvie), Dorothy Mae (Dottie), Wayne, Gerald (Honk) Anna Lee (Annie) John Paul (JP), and Marilyn. Marilyn survives, and resides in Bloomington, IL.

As an intelligent and fun-loving boy, Glen would often find himself charming his way out of trouble - a skill he used throughout his life. In his youth, Glen helped the family business "Tomlinson Trucking" which operated with the slogan, "We'll haul anything that's loose." To support the family business, 14 year-old Glen would drive trucks of material and cattle to and from St. Louis throughout the night, just to make it back in time for his high school classes.

Along with his commitments outside of school, Glen worked hard to earn leadership positions as Captain of the Basketball Team and Class President. After graduating in 1946, Glen worked various jobs such as painting; he worked on the railroad, and at John Deere. After an injury he decided that he would follow his father's wishes and become a doctor.

He attended pre-med at the University of Illinois. There, he continued his knack for leadership as President of the Student Council. In 1955, he moved his family to Chicago to attend the University of Illinois Medical School. By 1960, Glen earned his medical degree with honors, even earning the prestigious University of Illinois Leadership Award. The Dean of the Medical School stated, "When you consider Glen's success as a father of four children and with a full academic workload, his record is outstanding. I cannot think of a more deserving person."

Dr. Tomlinson then established his practice in Lincoln, IL, as a physician//surgeon. It has been said that if you lived in Lincoln, Dr. Tomlinson likely delivered you or sewed you up - or both. He also worked as the Medical Director of Blue Cross//Blue Shield and a professor at the University of Illinois Medical School. Though known as a common practice now, Dr. Tomlinson was a driving force and instrumental in the establishment of "Family Practice" as its own specialty within the medical field.

Despite his endless accolades in his profession, Dr. Tomlinson stated his greatest achievement was his children. He was proud that they were hard working and strong in their faith. He loved spending time and sharing his creatively fun-loving tendencies. Many of his direct descendants lovingly knew him as "Papper."

After retirement, Glen and Gale, travelled across the country in an RV for 18 years, visiting family and enjoying many scenic adventures. They then settled in Bloomington, becoming active in East White Oak Bible Church as well as their neighborhood. Glen was full of life, and his influence touched many others deeply. Though he has finished his race, he will be fondly remembered. He leaves a legacy of faith, family, and the value of hard work.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at East White Oak Bible Church in Carlock, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church in Glen's name.

The Tomlinson Family has continued to expand and as of today there are 162 direct descendants of DM and Florence Walker Tomlinson. Each year the family comes from all over the world to gather in Rushville to celebrate the family legacy.

A second Celebration of Life and Legacy will take place during this annual gathering on August 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. under the tree on the family homestead at 125 East Clinton Street, Rushville. Burial will follow in the Rushville Cemetery.