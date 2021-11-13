CLINTON — Glen Alan Johnson, 59, of Clinton, IL passed away at 3:25 PM, November 10, 2021 at his family residence, Clinton, IL.

Visitation will be 1-3 PM, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. A time to celebrate Glen's life will follow from 4 – 6 PM, Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Bloomington, IL. Graveside services will be 11 AM, Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac IL. For services, feel free to leave the suits at home. Dress comfy and throw on your favorite pair of chucks if you have them! Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to The Glen Johnson Memorial Fund.

Glen was born August 1, 1962 in Pontiac, IL the son of William Robert and Geraldine (Zell) Johnson. He married Dorraine Ellen Carter on May 10, 2017 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Dorraine Johnson, Clinton, IL; children: Glen R. (Sarah) Johnson, Bloomington, IL, Janis (James) Johnson, Clinton, IL, Stefanie (Ryan) Snow, Bloomington, IL, Casey (Mike) Hartman, Lincoln, IL, Lee Holub, Bloomington, IL and Karly Johnson, Bloomington, IL; 15 grandchildren; and siblings: Bill Johnson, Mary (Steve) Barnhill, Heyworth, IL, and John Edward Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Michael Robert Johnson.

Glen worked at Nestle Beich/Ferrero Chocolate Factory for 35 years. He enjoyed boating. Glen loved spending time with his family and lived for his grandchildren. He was truly a one-of-a-kind man with a heart of gold that radiated love. Glen was a genuine, honest, and kind man. He was the world's best Dad and Pop Pop; there will never be enough words! He will be forever missed and never forgotten.

