HEYWORTH — Gladys M. Brobst, age 86, of Heyworth IL passed away peacefully at her home at 1:11 AM on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Friday, January 21, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Her funeral service will be 1:00 PM Friday, January 21, 2022, at the memorial home. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Burial will be at Randolph Township Cemetery, Heyworth, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Gladys was born March 16, 1935, in Hazelton, PA, the daughter of Cloyd and Viola Gardner Dressler. She married Richard Brobst on April 7, 1956, in Mountain Grove, PA. He passed away August 6, 2006.

Surviving are her two daughters: Wendy (Kerry) Brobst-Dufrene, Heyworth, IL,

Cindy (Mark) Oakley, Tuscola, IL; three grandchildren: Talia (Andy) Shaw, Champaign, IL, Jesse Oakley, Tuscola, IL, Nichol Nunn, Florida; three great-grandchildren: Trace, Collin and Isabella; sister in-law, Rev. Jackie Turnbach, Pottstown, PA, and her cousin, Sandra Kotansky, Lakeland, FL.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents.

Gladys had worked at State Farm Insurance company, Bloomington, IL.

