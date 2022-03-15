NAPERVILLE — Ginni M. Schori (nee MacNeil), age 79, of Naperville, formerly of Normal, IL passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, March 11, 2022. She was born on November 29, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA to George and Odessa (nee Carter) MacNeil.

Ginni is survived by her son, Neil (Brandi) Schori; granddaughters: Hannah, Mia, Ava Schori; sister, Marilyn (the late Ernie) Fielder; niece, Kara Shea; and many other cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Thomas Schori and nephew, Aaron Fielder.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, 4:00 p.m. until the time of service 6:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville, IL. Interment private. Memorials in Ginni's name may be made to The Edge Church (Edgeaurora.com/giving). Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.