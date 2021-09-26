NORMAL — Gina Marie Lockenvitz, 58, of Normal, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at her home.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Calvary Methodist Church, Normal. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Interment will immediately following services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

She was born February 15, 1963 in Lincoln, daughter of Col. Chan and Mary Louise Levi Fuller. She married Jeffrey T. Lockenvitz on June 29, 1991 in Bloomington.

Surviving are her husband, Jeff, Normal; her three sons: Michael (Jessica) Lockenvitz, Edwardsville, Mitchell (Megan Rainwater) Lockenvitz and Thomas Lockenvitz, both of Normal and one grandson, Liam T. Rainwater, Normal. Also surviving are her mother, Mary Fuller and one brother, Greg Fuller, both of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Gina was a 1981 graduate of Lincoln High School. She received her Bachelor's degree in elementary education and her Master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Illinois State University. She taught first grade for Unit 5, first at Brigham School and then at Prairieland School. She loved her students and those she worked with over the years. She had an affinity for the kids who struggled the most or who needed extra care and support.

She loved music and in her younger years enjoyed playing the flute, piccolo and the piano. She was also raised as a "tough farm girl" and was a member of 4H, where she won several awards and ribbons for her painting, macreme and straw weaving at the Logan County and State Fairs.

Gina battled MS for 26 years and did whatever she could to not let it define her or let it interfere with her caring for others. She was the planner of the family and always made sure that the family experiences and memories would last a lifetime. She was fun! Her favorite song was "Live Like You Were Dying" which was her motto and what she lived by, especially when she planned the sky diving adventure. Her greatest joy came with the love she had for her kids and her grandson.

Everyone she met cared about her and loved her. Gina will be greatly missed.