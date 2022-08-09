July 23, 1936 - Aug. 5, 2022

MIDLAND CITY — Gilbert L. Rubenacker, 86, of Midland City, IL, passed away 9:20 a.m. August 5, 2022, at his family residence.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL, with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Kenney Fire Department or Kenney Heritage League.

Gilbert was born July 23, 1936, in Macon County, IL, the son of Albert and Flossie (Lowery) Rubenacker. After his father passed away when Gilbert was two months old, he was raised by his mother and step-father, William J. Huffman. Gilbert married Marilyn Clark on July 14, 1957, in Kenney, IL. She passed away October 24, 2005.

Survivors include his children: Jeff Rubenacker, New Holland, IL, and Lori Rubenacker, Midland City, IL; daughter-in-law, Chris Rubenacker Midland City, IL; four grandchildren: Amy Rubenacker, Greg (Dana) Rubenacker, Cory (Stacey) Rubenacker, and Eric (Hillary) Rubenacker; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, John (Pat) Huffman, Midland City, IL; sister, Carol Geddes, Midland City, IL; and two sisters-in-law: Edith Huffman and Doris Huffman. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Steven M. Rubenacker; four brothers and two sisters.

Gilbert was a retired carpenter and was very involved in stock car racing.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their care in Gilberts time of need.

