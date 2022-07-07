Gilbert "Gib" Landrus

Gib was a proud family man, who was well-established in his community. He was a Hall of Fame member with the Bloomington/Normal Officials Association, after almost a lifetime of membership. Some of his happiest moments were when he was with his loved ones and Gib made it well known that his grandchildren were the light of his life. Gib loved enjoying lunch with his friends at The Pub II and a conversation over a donut at Denny's Doughnuts or haircut at Shoey's Barbershop. He had a love for watching westerns and NASCAR as well as collecting NASCAR memorabilia and hats and was often seen supporting his favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals, from the comfort of his chair at home. Gib was incredibly cherished by many and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.