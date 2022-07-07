July 28, 1940 - July 5, 2022
NORMAL — Gilbert "Gib" Landrus, 81, of Normal, passed away July 5, 2022, at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac, IL. He was born July 28, 1940, to Raymond and Viola (Smith) Landrus and married his sweetheart, Wilma Jean Adams on May 1, 1960 in Pontiac, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his children: Lori (Gary) Klink, Larry Landrus; grandchildren: Jeff Crews, Brittany (Javier) Rodriguez, Brian (Destany) Crews, Kellie Landrus, Kaity (Alex) Landrus; great-grandchildren: Lana, Kaleb, Grayson, Isabelle, Meena; and siblings: Edward Landrus, Alice Carpenter, Harold Landrus, and Raymond Landrus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Lois Jean Landrus, Eunice Adcock, Rolland Landrus, Willis Landrus, and Charles Landrus.
Gib was a proud family man, who was well-established in his community. He was a Hall of Fame member with the Bloomington/Normal Officials Association, after almost a lifetime of membership. Some of his happiest moments were when he was with his loved ones and Gib made it well known that his grandchildren were the light of his life. Gib loved enjoying lunch with his friends at The Pub II and a conversation over a donut at Denny's Doughnuts or haircut at Shoey's Barbershop. He had a love for watching westerns and NASCAR as well as collecting NASCAR memorabilia and hats and was often seen supporting his favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals, from the comfort of his chair at home. Gib was incredibly cherished by many and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A public visitation will be held Monday, July 11, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A graveside service and inurnment will follow visitation at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Kidney Foundation or Bloomington Normal Officials Association.
Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.