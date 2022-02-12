CLINTON — Gertrude Elizabeth Parrish, 98, of Clinton, formerly of Weldon, Champaign and Monticello, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at home in the loving care of her children by her side.

Born May 14, 1923, in Ortonville, MN, to George and Gertrude (Lyman) Gardner, she married Robert Parrish of Clinton on April 18, 1948, at the Clinton Methodist Church. Robert passed away February 5, 1999.

The fourth of six children, the family moved to Clinton when Gertie was three. She attended Clinton schools graduating from Clinton High School in 1941, where she befriended and fell in love with Bob as biology class desk partners, and as he walked past her home on North Center Street after school to his home. Their children are: Paula Duvall, Curt (Dorothy) Parrish, Marta (Jeff) Hogan, Kent Parrish and Karl Parrish.

Gertie graduated from the Peoria Methodist School of Nursing as a registered nurse in 1945 and immediately began her career bravely serving polio patients at polio epidemic treatment centers for one year in Denver, CO, and Urbana, IL. In 1943 while in training she enrolled in the United States cadet nurse corps program. She worked at John Warner Hospital in Clinton as an emergency, obstetrics, surgical and floor nurse and in private home nursing in Clinton. She later was an emergency nurse for twenty-years at the University of Illinois McKinley Hospital. She was awarded the annual Service Award in Nursing in 2019 from Peoria Methodist School of Nursing for excellent service throughout her long career. From her days as a candy striper in high school to her retirement from the U of I in 1991 she served faithfully in nursing for 50-years, mostly in night-time emergency.

Gertie was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church, were she confessed her faith and was baptized. She was a genuine and loving person to everyone, generously giving to families in need during the holidays and to young people at graduations.

Along with her children Gertie is survived by her 14 grandchildren: Kim (Jay) Hamilton, Josh (Toni) Hogan, Jeremy (Jennifer) Hogan, Erin (Mike) Culver, Mike Duvall, Don Duvall, Steven (Kelly) Parrish, David (Lauren) Parrish, Michael Parrish (Nicole Andrade), Thomas (Hannah) Parrish, Eli Capilli, Joshua (Elizabeth) Capilli, Jesse Parrish and Kate Parrish. She is also survived by her 19 great-grandchildren: Christian Kovich, Matthew Kovich, Faith Kovich, Brody Culver, Riley Culver, Casey Culver, Kerrigan Culver, Ethan Hogan, Cannon Hogan, Brant Hogan, Tyler Hogan, Kayden Hogan, Parker Parrish, Jameson Parrish, Austin Parrish, Andrew Parrish, Clayton (Brooke) Hamilton, Carly Hamilton and Casey Hamilton. She is also survived by sisters: Margaret Pangburn and Connie Timms.

Gertie was predeceased by her parents; former husband, Robert Parrish; son-in-law, Mike Duvall, sisters, Georgia Thomason and Mary Ann Hamlin and brother, Keith Gardner.

Her children would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. William Lanker at Carle Monticello for his excellent attentive care and to the outstanding staff at Monticello Kirby Hospital. We appreciate and thank Transitions Hospice for the fine care and support in recent days.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 16, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton and funeral on Thursday, February 17, at 10:00 AM at the Weldon United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Long Point Cemetery, Wapella. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Weldon United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.