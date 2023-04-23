June 4, 1947 - April 16, 2023

Gerry "Sy" Sytar passed away on April 16, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side, after a five year extremely courageous battle with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). He and his wife Cherilyn had just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on April 3, 2023.

Gerry was born on June 4, 1947, in Batavia, IL, to Evelyn and Mike Sytar. At the age of ten, his mother died and Gerry had the luck of going to live with his aunt and uncle, Lorraine and Ken Peddy. His cousins Larry, Darrell and Collette became his siblings. Gerry graduated from Batavia High School in 1965, where he excelled in sports, lettering in baseball, basketball and football. During high school he was teammates with future professional stars, Kenny Anderson and Dan Issel, who remain friends of his to this day. He received a basketball scholarship to Illinois State University and was a two sport letterman in basketball and football. While at ISU he lived in the El-Adel house where he made life long friends including Coach Steve Fisher. Gerry graduated from ISU in 1970, with a BS in Education.

He began his teaching career at Bloom Township High School followed by Lake Forest High School. In 1973, he came back to town and began teaching PE and Driver's Education at Normal Community High School. During his 17 year career at NCHS he was an assistant basketball and football coach and taught hundreds of students how to drive and parallel park. After retirement his favorite job was delivering flowers for Casey's Garden Shop - he loved making people happy when he showed up at their door with flowers.

Gerry had more friends than can be counted and enjoyed spending time with them on the golf course, at Schooners Beer Garden, ISU sporting events, or playing shuffleboard at the VFW or Western Avenue Tap. He remained loyal to his alma mater and was an ISU season ticket holder for many years. Gerry was a volunteer YMCA youth basketball coach and Pony league baseball coach. He also volunteered as a driver for Faith in Action and remained active with Batavia High School Alumni fundraising outings. He attended Eastview Christian Church.

Gerry is survived by his wife, Cherilyn (Driscoll) Sytar. Also surviving are his son, Josh Sytar, and daughter Meggyn Sytar both of Sarasota, FL, and daughter, Jennifer Williams of Normal. He was a proud proud grandfather to Austin (Emma) Kull and Samantha Williams both of Bloomington; and loved being "PA Sytar" to his two great-grandsons: Troy and Dean Kull. Also surviving are his siblings: Larry Peddy, Darrell Peddy and Collette Birkeneder.

There will be a private family service followed by a celebration of life gathering for all to attend at the Hancock Stadium at ISU from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023. The family has requested for all who attend to please wear your ISU apparel.

In lieu of flowers, he wished donations go to Illinois State University Athletics in memory of Gerry Sytar (Campus Box 8000, Normal, IL, 61790-8000); or Batavia Boys Basketball Attn: Jim Nazos - 1201 Main Street, Batavia, IL, 60510.

The family wishes to thank his two amazing nurses, Peggy and Kelly; along with Gerry's physician, Dr. Jori Fleisher of Rush Hospital and Compassus Hospice.

Gerry will be dearly missed by his family and the many many friends he had. He will be remembered as always having a smile on his face and as one of the most loyal friends a person could have. Gerry was such an optimistic person and even through the trials of his illness he continued to say "I've never really had a bad day." He will always be remembered for his love of lottery tickets, his favorite koozies and his ISU apparel. God rest this very special soul.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

