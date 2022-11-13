May 9, 1957—Nov. 4, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Geri Dean Heissler, 65, of Bloomington, IL, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on November 4, 2022, in Normal.

Her memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded.

She was born May 9, 1957, to Joann (Blankenship) and Donald Worthen.

A resident of Bloomington, IL, she started her 40 year healthcare career as a nurse at OSF St. Joseph hospital. She later worked at Country Companies and ended her career at Chestnut Health Systems. She was proud to be a nurse and serving others. She spent much of her free time making crafts, sewing and salvaging antique furniture and vintage clothing. The thrill of bringing new life to items from decades ago brought her much enjoyment. Her greatest pride and joy were her children and grandchildren.

Geri was preceded in death by her mother, Joann Laughlin; step-father, Ray Laughlin; and father, Don Worthen.

Geri is survived by her step-mother, Doris Worthen; her siblings: Mark Worthen, David (Terry) Laughlin, and Valerie Worthen; her four children: Andrew (Addie Hamilton) Heissler, Adam (Kelly) Heissler, Abby (Stephen Chicca) Heissler and Amie (Caleb) Skinner; her five grandchildren: Hattie, Luke, and Grant Heissler, Barrett Skinner and Arlo Chicca.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to KB Strong Foundation or Faith in Action of Bloomington-Normal.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.