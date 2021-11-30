CLINTON — Geraldine "Jerri" Y. Durbin, 80, of Clinton, Illinois passed away 4:19 PM November 29, 2021 surrounded by her family at her residence.

Graveside Services will be 2:30 PM, Friday, December 3, 2021 at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella, IL with Josh Gorrie officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to A Charity of the Donor's Choice.

Jerri was born May 17, 1941 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Robert and Ruby (Owens) Willis. She married James Durbin July 5, 1959 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include her husband, James Durbin, Clinton, IL; children: Michael (Larisa) Durbin, Springfield, IL; Timothy (Amy) Durbin, Bloomington, IL; and Brenda Borland, Clinton, IL; grandchildren: Ksenia Durbin, Andrew Durbin, Casey (Maris) Durbin, Tyler Durbin, Faith Borland, Rachel Borland, and Lukas Borland; siblings: Sue (Melvin) Riegel, Clinton, IL; Karen (Bill) Owen, Clinton, IL; and Steve (Barb) Willis, Clinton, IL.

Jerri was preceded in death by her parents.

Jerri enjoying watching sports and bowling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com