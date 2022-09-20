Oct. 31, 1933 - Sept. 18, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Gerald P. "Jerry" Schenk, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

His memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Historic St. Patrick's Church, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington, immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Historic St. Patrick's Church, Bloomington, Humane Society of Central Illinois, Normal or a charity of the donor's choice.

He was born October 31, 1933 in Bloomington, son of Theodore Michael and Clara Mae Frisch Schenk. He married Carolyn M. Goldsmith on October 3, 1953, she preceded him in death on October 18, 1998 in Normal. He was also preceded in death by one son, Steven Schenk; two grandsons; one great-granddaughter; one brother and two sisters.

Surviving are three children: Linda Schenk of Bloomington, Mark (fiance Linda Hickey) Schenk of Normal and David (Colleen) Schenk of Bloomington; five grandchildren: Nicole Parmele, Brandon Schenk, Erica (Rodrigo) Lopez, Meghan (Steven) Rose and Ethan Schenk; and three great-grandchildren: Liliana Lopez, Gavyn Parmele and Stella Rose; also surviving are one brother, Lyle (Darlene) Schenk of Lakeland, FL; one sister-in-law, Reva Champagne of Littleton, NH; and one daughter-in-law, Debbie Schenk of Bloomington.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving from May of 1953 until April of 1955.

Jerry was a 1951 graduate of Trinity High School, Bloomington. He enjoyed a long career of 44 years with State Farm Insurance Company, where he worked as an Auto Underwriter, retiring in November of 1995.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed his time spent with his furry feline friends and feeding the wildlife outdoors.

The family would like to extend a heartful thank you to the staff of McLean County Nursing Home and Transitions Hospice for their loving care and support to Jerry and his family.