June 1, 1935 - July 10, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Gerald Leroy Shumaker, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at his home in Bloomington on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

There will be a funeral for Gerald on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jason Collins will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the memorial home. Entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Military honors will be performed by the Bloomington Normal American Legion Honor Guard.

Gerald was born June 1, 1935, in Bloomington, to Melvin and Lorine Hill Shumaker. He was a 1953 graduate of Normal Community High School. After graduation he served four years in the United States Navy aboard the USS Point Cruz. After his time in the Navy, he worked at State Farm Insurance for four years. He then worked until 1968 for Irvin Brothers Pepsi Cola as a Salesman. Beginning in 1968 until he retired in 1988, he was a policeman for the Town of Normal. He also worked for Loomis Fargo & Company 23 years until June of 2000. Gerald was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Normal.

Gerald enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle to Blue Knights Conventions and around town.

He married Kay Cermak on October 1, 1960.

He is survived by two children: Scott Shumaker of Bloomington, Stacey (David) Cramer of Towanda; five grandchildren: Amanda (Adam) Nord, John (Natalie) Shumaker, Krystal (Jay Moore) Gundy, Katie (Patrick) Livingston, Heather (Jordan) Vollmer, Kristen Cramer, Katelyn Cramer; and seven great-grandchildren: Bradley Couch, Miles Smith, Layton Shumaker, Pierce Shumaker, Sloan Nord, Quinn Shumaker, Archer Nord; and two great-grandchildren on the way. Also surviving is his sister, Sharon (James) Underwood of Clinton.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Jean Estes; and two brothers: Norton Shumaker, Marvin Shumaker.

The family would like to especially thank the Carle hospice nurses: Judy, Sarah, and Kelly for all their help.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

