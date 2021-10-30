WYOMING — Gerald L. Kieser, 83, of Wyoming, IL, passed peacefully at 7:28 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at UnityPoint Health - Proctor in Peoria. He was born February 9, 1938, in Speer, IL, to Samuel and Lucille (Spahr) Kieser. He married Wilma A. Moser, on February 14, 1960, in Elgin, IL, and she survives.

Also surviving are four sons: Joseph (Geraldine), Robert (Kelly), both of Wyoming, Matthew (Tracy) of Bradford, and Bradley (Rachel) of Wyoming; three daughters: Barbara (Leslie) Fehr of Bradford, Mary Ann (Craig) Wettstein of Gridley, and Donna (Philip) Nenadov of Wyoming; 27 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters: Bertha Jean Herrmann, Darlene "Jane" (Marvin) Leman, both of Princeville, and Bonnie Kieser of Peoria; and one sister-in-law, Shirley Kieser of Princeville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: David and Loris; one sister-in-law, Martha Kieser; and one brother-in-law, Harry Herrmann.

Gerald was a lifelong farmer in the Wyoming area. Faith in God and Jesus was an important part of his life, being baptized June 2, 1957. He leaves behind a legacy of love and faith to his children and grandchildren.

He was a faithful member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Bradford where his funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Ministers of the church will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Additional visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the church immediately prior to the funeral on Wednesday. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Bradford. Gerald's funeral may also be viewed live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYIejhjwZR_lp2rDDN6aKLA/videos?view=572.

Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines 7023 NE Skyline Drive, Peoria, IL, 61614. Condolences may be left for Gerald's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.