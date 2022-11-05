July 5, 1942 - Nov. 2, 2022

PONTIAC — Gerald "Jerry" W. Turner, 80, Pontiac, passed away unexpectedly at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at home.

Jerry was born July 5, 1942, in Decatur, IL, the son of Henry and Margaret (Smith) Turner. He and his wife Carol Menold Zimmerman Turner recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on October 18, 2022.

Survivors include his wife, Carol of Pontiac; brother, Don (Juanita) Turner of Boerne, TX; son, Ron (Jean) Lewis of Bloomington; grandchildren: Michael (Jacquelyn) Lewis and Nicki Lewis; many loved nieces and nephews; and the Glen Zimmerman family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Jerry served in the United States Navy. He had a 50-year career with Caterpillar starting in the Decatur plant and was proud to be one of the original team members for the Pontiac plant. He retired from Caterpillar as a Project Manager in Global Purchasing.

Jerry and Carol attended the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church, where Carol had extended family and friends who warmly welcomed Jerry into their family. Jerry loved traveling with Carol and their friends, with his most recent trip being to San Juan Island in the state of Washington. Jerry was always ready to take another trip. Jerry and Carol together combined have visited 90 countries. Perhaps most importantly, Jerry was always loved and regarded as a wonderful and warm husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.

Visitation will be 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury. His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at the North Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Forrest with military rites accorded by the Chatsworth American Legion post.

The family suggests the memorials may be given to St. Jude Childrens Hospital; Midwest Food Bank of Bloomington; or the Apostolic Christian HarvestCall.

Online condolences may be made at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.