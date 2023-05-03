Sept. 22, 1943 - April 30, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana — Gerald "Jerry" Hoog of Alexandria, LA, passed into Eternity April 30, 2023, at Colfax Reunion, Colfax, LA.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Mike Landry officiating. As per Jerry's request, cremation rites will be accorded.

Jerry was born September 22, 1943, in Bloomington, IL, son of Lee and Viola (Roberts) Hoog. He married Jane Emerson on September 14, 1963, in Danvers, IL.

She survives and one son, Steven Hoog, Alexandria, LA; sister, Betty (Floyd) Shade, Reading, PA; son-in-law, Todd Dabbs (Carla) Brandon, MS; grandson, Anthony (Faith) Dabbs, Lee's Summit, MO; granddaughter, Lauren (Justin) Reeves, Marietta, GA; great-grandchildren: Noah Samuel Dabbs, Addyson Mae Dabbs, Willow Diane Dabbs, Olivia Jane Dabbs and Elizabeth Kate Reeves.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Susan Dabbs in 2018.

Jerry graduated in 1961 from University High School in Normal, IL. His career spanned 45 years in the grocery wholesale business in Illinois, Louisiana and Indiana.

Jerry was a member of Hope Baptist Church in Alexandria, LA. Church was an important part of his life. Over the years he served as Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Children's Church Ministries, and Finance Committees. Jerry was led to the Lord by Reverend Donald Clontz in Shirley, Illinois.

He now goes to be with his Heavenly Father and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please choose someone in need and "Make a Difference."