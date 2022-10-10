Nov. 1, 1956 - Oct. 6, 2022

MACKINAW — Gerald "Jerry" Duane Singley, 65, of Mackinaw, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

His Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Alzheimer's Association of Illinois or Ruby's Rescue McLean, IL.

He was born November 1, 1956 in Normal, IL, son of Lloyd Jacob and Dorothy Eloise (Renken) Singley. He married Linda on June 11, 1977 in Normal, IL.

Surviving are his wife, Linda, Mackinaw; three children: Jaci (Adam Wintersteen) Singley of El Paso, Randi (Luke) Krehbiel of Hopedale and Jacob (Jen) Singley of Normal; six grandchildren: Zane, Hanna, Gracie Krehbiel, Declan, Bennett, and Connor Singley; also surviving are one sister, Joyce (Phil) Laesch of Loyal, WI; many nieces and nephews; and a beloved dog, Mugsy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jerry was self-employed as a farmer for many years.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife and their favorite place was Hawaii. Jerry raised hogs, flew single engine planes, enjoyed horseback riding and playing paintball.

He was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Minier, active with the Chamber of Commerce in McLean County and was Chairman for one year, a member of Illinois Corn Growers, member and President of McLean County Farm Bureau/Interstate Center. Jerry will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and family man.