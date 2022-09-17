Aug. 12, 1937 - Sept. 4, 2022

MINNIER — Gerald "Gary" A. Boulware, 85, of Minier, formerly of Bloomington, passed away September 4, 2022. He was born August 12, 1937, in Fairbury, IL, to Elmer Boulware and Wilma (Freed) Boulware. He married Sandra "Sandy" Brown on August 18, 1956, at St Mary's Church in Bloomington. After 65 years together, she preceded him in passing.

Gary is survived by his children: Allen (Holly) Boulware, Ralph (Krysti) Boulware, Mark (Denny) Boulware, Greg (Susan) Boulware, Karen (Craig) Pieschke; honorary daughter, Dani Krapohl; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings: Nancy (Burt) Grusy, Sherry Farley, Jim (Liz) Boulware, Jeannie Murphy, Johnny (Sandy) Boulware, Kirk (Nancy) Boulware. He is also preceded in death by his parents; siblings: twin Jerald, Linda Boulware, Dale Boulware; brothers-in-law: Al Farley, Vernon Murphy; sister-in-law: Beverly Beecher Boulware; and daughter-in-law: Nancy Grefsrud Boulware.

Gary was one-of-a-kind. He and Sandy are together again. They are deeply loved and missed. We have the hope in Christ that we will all be reunited again.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Mike Adrie at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hopedale, IL, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Visitation is at the East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, from 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. with a light lunch.

Finally, the family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hopedale Nursing Home for their exceptional and loving care of Gary. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hopedale Medical Complex, 107 Tremont Street, Hopedale, IL 61747.

