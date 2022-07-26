June 27, 1936 - July 24, 2022

MACKINAW — Gerald Duncan Runyon, 86, of Mackinaw, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Hopedale Nursing Home.

He was born June 27, 1936, in Delavan to Howard Jacob and Helen Duncan Runyon. He married Joyce E. Rapp on August 25, 1957, in Morton, and she passed away October 27, 2021.

Surviving are his children: Brenda (Bill) Cagle of Danvers, Jeff Runyon of Mackinaw, Bart (Kathy) Runyon of Mackinaw, and Judy (Sam) Foster of Petersburg; six grandchildren: Bethany (Scott) Bellmyer, Britney (Zack) Angel, Noah Foster, Sara Runyon, Anna Foster, and Adam Runyon; two step-grandchildren: Melissa (Mike) Miller and Alex Lauher; four great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Janet Runyon of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Joseph Runyon; and one sister, Lois Jean Runyon.

Gerald was a self-employed dairy and grain farmer. He served in the United States Army National Guard. He was a member of the Mackinaw Masonic Lodge, Illinois Brown Swiss Association, member of Deer Creek Mackinaw School Board, and a Tazewell County 4-H Leader.

He was an active member of the Mackinaw Christian Church, where his funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022. Pastor Shelly Forrest will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, and one hour before the service, both at the church. Burial will be in Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Mackinaw is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Mackinaw Christian Church.

