Feb. 24, 1937 - June 4, 2022

BUCKLEY — Gerald B. "Jerry" Harweger, 85 of Buckley, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Buckley with Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Buckley with military honors.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln Street, Buckley and at the church Thursday morning one hour before the funeral service from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Jerry was born February 24, 1937, in Watseka the son of Clyde and Hilda (Lietz) Harweger. He married Linda Bleich September 10, 1960, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Buckley. She preceded him in death February 24, 2015.

He is survived by three sons: Todd (Stacy) Harweger of Buckley, Tal Harweger of Buckley, Ty (Gail) Harweger of Seymour, IN; six grandchildren: Jerica Harweger, Jack Harweger, Savannah Harweger, Nicolas Harweger, Ryan Alvarez, Whitney Pozos; great-grandchildren: Keegan, Aliyah, Juan and Isaiah; and a sister, Jean Drilling of Hoopeston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a granddaughter, Mikelle Harweger.

Jerry graduated from Buckley-Loda High School in 1955. He proudly served in the United States Army 1956-59 and was stationed in the Manheim-Heidelberg area of Germany. He worked in maintenance at Kraft Foods, Champaign and retired after 35 years.

He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Buckley and had been a church Elder. He also served on the church cemetery committee. Jerry was a member of the Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. He was a former member of the school board and was involved in the transition from Paxton-Buckley to Paxton-Buckley-Loda School District.

Jerry enjoyed working on his yard and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan and a Buckley Dutchmaster fan.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran School or the PBL Education Foundation.