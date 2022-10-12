June 2, 1940 - Oct. 11, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Georgianna T. Cunningham, age 82, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 4:59 AM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Her funeral mass will be 12:00 Noon Friday, October 14, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 711 N. Main St., Bloomington IL. Fr. Peter O. Okala, AJ will be officiating. The burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM and from 11:00 AM-12:00 noon Friday at the church. The family suggests memorials be made to a Veteran's organization of the donor's choice, Special Olympics, or PATH.

Georgianna was born June 2, 1940 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Marritt S. and Marion A. (Graham) Higham. She married Gene L. Cunningham on June 23, 1973, in Bloomington, IL. He passed away November 27, 2019.

Surviving are three daughters: Kimberli (Dan) Carter, Bloomington, IL, Jeana (Russell) Ballinger, Atlanta, IL, Kelli (Chris) Brown, Kappa, IL; three sons: Rich Tewell, David Simmons, Michael Butler; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Clair Corey, Cambridge, MA.

Georgianna is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Tami Pate, grandson, Michael Miller, four brothers and sisters.

Georgianna and Gene owned and operated Skate N Place, Bloomington, IL and she had owned Tiffany Touch Stained Glass in Bloomington, IL for many years. Georgianna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and great-grandmother.

