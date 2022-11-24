Sept. 18, 1924 - Nov. 19, 2022

GIBSON CITY — Georgiana C. Johnson, 98, of Gibson City, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 401 N Church Street with Pastor Ray Lantz and Pastor Wayne Gierman officiating. Burial will follow in Drummer Twp. Cemetery, Gibson City. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Georgiana was born September 18, 1924, the daughter of Alva N. and Daisy Hansen Osman. She married Harold A. Johnson January 8, 1948, at the First Presbyterian Church, Gibson City. He preceded her in death May 18, 1996.

She is survived by two daughters: Sharon (Terry) Pearson of Forsyth, Mary (Bill) Davis of Ogden; two grandchildren: Elaine Davis of Bloomington and Bobby Pearson of Forsyth.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers and one sister.

Georgiana attended Antioch Grade School. She was employed by McDonald's for 20 years, retiring in 2008. Georgiana was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Gibson City, where she was a deacon several times. She was a member of the Drummer Twp Order of the Eastern Star #822 since 1953, and a mother advisor for Rainbow Girls. She was also a charter member of the Illiana Auto Club and a member of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Georgiana was an avid NASCAR and ILLINI fan.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

