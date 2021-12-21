BLOOMINGTON — Georgia V. Rapp, 65, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:08 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Thursday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Georgia was born December 5, 1956, in Bloomington, the daughter of George and Jettie Brown Hoeniges. She married Larry E. Rapp and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, George Rapp of Bloomington; a daughter, Mary Rapp of New Brighton, MN; a brother, Jerome (Mimi) Hoeniges of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Mary Hoeniges and a brother, Thomas Hoeniges.

Georgia attended St. Patrick Grade School and graduated from Trinity High School. She was avid Cardinal fan, loved the snow and anything to do with Disney. Georgia was always there to help others and often watched neighborhood kids in her home before and after school. She will be dearly missed.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.