WAYNESVILLE — Georgia Mae (Phelps) Sobolewski, of Waynesville, IL, succumbed to heart failure at 3:06 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL. She was 80-years-old.

Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, Waynesville, IL, with David Taylor officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Waynesville Christian Church.

The daughter of Oscar Phelps and Ada (Johnson) Phelps, Georgia was born in Waynesville, IL on May 4, 1941. She spent many beloved childhood years on a farm near Rock Creek, four miles east of Waynesville, before graduating from McLean-Waynesville High School in 1959.

Gifted with a lovely singing voice, Georgia worked to develop her vocal talents much of her life and often provided great musical enjoyment to those around her.

In April of 1960, she was joined in marriage to Theodore C. Long of Clinton, IL. This union was blessed with three healthy children. A fourth, sadly, arrived still born.

After years spent as a homemaker and occasional clerical worker, Georgia ultimately settled into a career in the Life-Health Underwriting Department at State Farm Insurance in Bloomington, IL. She retired from this position in 2004.

In 1981, Georgia remarried to Warren Sobolewski. The couple enjoyed many happy years until Warren's passing in 1997.

Surviving Georgia are one sister, Susie (Jim) White; three children: Shari (Mike Floyd) Long, Anthony (Joey) Long, Tracy (Veronica) Long; and one stepdaughter, Roxanne VanValey; six grandchildren: Kristen (Nathan) Beard, Lindsay (John Hilton) Long, Toni (Matt) Morquecho, Annye Long; Hunter Long, and Zachary Long. Seven great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: Darlene Phelps, Virginia (Loren) Huth, Donald (Carol) Phelps, Selby (Barbara) Phelps; and son, Bryan David Long.

