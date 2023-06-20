March 7, 1932 - June 17, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — George William Dyson Jr., 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Luther Oaks Nursing Care, Bloomington.

George was born March 7, 1932, in Bloomington, IL, the son of George William & Helen Inez (Leslie) Dyson. He married Mary Frances Dobbs on September 6, 1952, in Bloomington, IL. She preceded him in death on January 30, 2012.

He is survived by two sons: Douglas (Dede) Dyson and William (Susannah) Dyson; four grandchildren: Meghan (Josh) Herring, Kristen (Josh) Koon, Holly (Jesse) Rednour, and Keith (Jeff) Dyson-Perkins; seven great-grandchildren: Joshua, Brooke, Harrison, Joslyn, Eloise, Jonah, and Avery; one brother, Loren (Kathie) Dyson; and two sisters: Donna Dyson and Sandra Ferrell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; one brother, John Dyson; and one sister, Betty Jo Dillon.

George graduated from University of Illinois in 1960 with a Bachelors of Science Degree. He retired as Vice President of two subsidiary companies owned by Marathon Oil Company. He served in the National Guard during the Korean War.

His memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church of Bloomington. Fr. Tom Reeves will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler memorial Home, Bloomington. Inurnment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care Bloomington.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.