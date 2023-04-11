March 9, 1930 - April 9, 2023

PHOENIX, Arizona — G. Robert "Bob" Mecherle passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 93 years of age in Phoenix, AZ, where he had been in assisted living for the last several years near his daughter Cindy. He will be buried in his family's crypt in the mausoleum at Park Hill Cemetery, after a private family ceremony.

Bob was born March 9, 1930, in Bloomington, IL. He was the first born of George Ermond Mecherle and Marguerite Henderson. Bob was a grandson of George Jacob Mecherle, the founder of State Farm Insurance.

Bob attended Washington School and Bloomington High School from 1944-1948, where he was a diver and swimmer. He then attended the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL, for undergrad and law school from 1948-1954, and enrolled in ROTC. Bob got a BS in Commerce and Law in 1952, and his law degree in 1954. He married Marilyn Jean Koerner. After college, he joined the Air Force JAG serving as an attorney from 1954-1956, in Spokane, WA, and then Hamilton Air Force Base in California. There Bob and Marilyn had their first son, George Stephen.

Bob then moved back to Illinois and went into the family business full-time as a claim representative. He then had his second son, Gregg Randal, and his only daughter, Cynthia Sue. Bob advanced through the Auto Claims Department in the 1960s in various Claims Superintendent positions. Bob then moved to the Illinois Regional Office ultimately becoming Deputy Regional Vice President in 1973. During this time, Bob became very involved with the Board of the local United Way and served as President from 1976-1978.

In 1977, Bob was promoted to Claims Vice President for all auto claims in the United States and moved to the newly built Corporate Headquarters. He served in that position until retirement in 1992. During that time, he served as chair on several industry groups related to auto theft, insurance crime and collision repair. Bob was instrumental in promoting the use of certified aftermarket parts in collision repair as competition for the car manufacturers. But Bob most enjoyed closing out the Claims Schools with his well-known sense of humor. He would go on to do stand-up comedy routines in Bloomington and even at his assisted living facilities in Phoenix. Bob always emphasized the need for humor in life.

After retirement, Bob was drawn to counsel seniors on medical insurance issues by volunteering to be an Illinois Senior Health Insurance Program counselor. He was very proud to be named Volunteer of the Year in 1999.

Bob's parents, his stepmother Marcella, his younger brother Doug, his ex-wife Marilyn and his first son, Steve all preceded him in death. His son, Gregg, and his daughter, Cindy survive. Gregg is married to Barbara Pratt and they have two sons, Robert John "Jack" Mecherle and Christopher Pratt Mecherle. Cindy is married to Michael Merrimac and has two daughters, Lauren Ashley Borgeson and Megan Lynn Franks. Lauren and her husband, Matt Borgeson, have two young sons, Ryder Dean and Cade Michael.

Bob was a very fair and generous son, father, and grandfather and to him, loving and supporting family was incredibly important. For example, he let Gregg, Barbara and their son Jack live with him for several months right when he first retired while they built a home in Bloomington after moving back from the Chicago area. He also took all the kids and grandkids on several extensive family vacations with no expenses spared to create memories that we all fondly remember. His sweetness and good humor will be missed in all our lives.