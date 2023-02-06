Feb. 20, 1926 - Jan. 28, 2023

MINONK — George R. Walters, 96, resident of Minonk, IL went to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. from Heritage Health in El Paso, IL.

George was born on February 20, 1926 in Decatur, IL to Samuel and Ruby Walters. He married Ermyle L. Harms "Dolly" from Minonk, IL on December 22, 1951.

She preceded him in death on December 7, 2011. Together they raised two daughters: Diane Nyberg and Jane Braman and enjoyed their two grandchildren: Jaclyn Macharia and Eric Nyberg.

He enlisted in the Army Air Corps when he was 18 and was honorably discharged in May of 1946. During his military service, he was awarded the American Service Metal, WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Carbine MT, Pistol MM and Air Crew Member Wings.

George was a farmer in both Woodford and Livingston Counties, IL. He also worked as a Woodford County Deputy Sheriff, Woodford County Adult Probation Officer and Minonk Township Road Commissioner. He enjoyed various activities including 78 years in the American Legion, past Commander and past Adjutant; 62 years in the Masonic Order, past Master; 62 years in the Masonic Consistory and the Shrine, 62 years in the Order of the Eastern Star, past Worthy Patron, 42 years in the Tin Lizzie Unit, serving as Captain three times and Drill Sergeant for almost 28 years.

He was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Normal, IL. His true love and passion was centered on traveling and date nights with his wife.

Thanks to the management and staff at Heritage Health-El Paso, OSF HealthCare, Carle Hospital, Carle Hospice Staff, and East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens for the care, respect and support provided. Special thanks to several of his closest friends who took the time to visit with him, share some laughs and keeping him in your prayers.

A private funeral with Military Rites by the American Legion Honor Guard, Post 454, Post 635 and Post 56 was held on Friday, February 3, 2023.