George R. Benjamin

Nov. 21, 1958 - Jan. 7, 2023

ELLSWORTH — George Raymond Benjamin, 64, of Ellsworth, died unexpectedly at his home on January 7, 2023.

He was born at Bloomington on November 21, 1958, to Charles Raymond and Hyla Eunice English Benjamin. He graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champagin with a bachelor's degree in agricultural economics in 1980. He returned as the fifth generation to the family farm, established in 1854, by his great-great-grandparents, John R. and Sarah Benjamin.

George farmed at Bentown until his death. He was also an avid stockman; he raised and showed purebred Suffolk sheep for many years. He was a member of the McLean County Farm Bureau and served on the county board and several committees. He also served as chairman of the McLean County Regional Planning Commission and as a Dawson Township trustee, the latter for many decades. He followed in his forebears' footsteps to serve on the board of the Friends Cemetery, located in Bentown, and was proud to farm the land owned by the cemetery.

George is survived by his former spouse, Laurie Vial; and their beloved children: Neal Raymond Benjamin (Richard Dunn), of Bloomington, and Claire Elizabeth Benjamin (Henry Fineberg), of Champaign, who welcomed his first grandchild, Gwen Elizabeth Fineberg, in November. He is also survived by his sister, Mildred Eunice Benjamin-Smiddy of Bridgeview; first cousin, Robert A. "Bob" (Janet Brehe) Johnson, Jr. and their children: Katie and Jonah of California; as well as his nephew, Jacob D. (Kelly) Vial, and their son, Jamie S. of Chicago; and niece, Molly D. (Brandon) Laue, and their sons: Wyatt and Walker of Altamont. George was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Richard "Rick" Smiddy; his parents; aunt, Anna C. (Robert) Johnson; and grandparents, Raymond P. and Catherine E. Benjamin, and Cassius and Chloa Lucas English.

George was a model citizen and an "uncommonly good man." He took great pride in his Quaker heritage and strove to follow the ethics and values of Quakerism in his life. He also took great pride in his children, in whom he instilled a love of nature, travel, and lifelong learning, with a great interest in history and philosophy. He was a follower of Daoism and recently mastered the Yang Family Tai Chi long form after practicing for many years. He enjoyed good whiskey and conversation, particularly around a campfire. He felt most spiritually connected in nature and enjoyed hiking, camping, kayaking, snowshoeing, and farming. While George enjoyed traveling the world, he always felt called to return to the farm where he grew up after every trip. While he loved his life, George was not afraid of death, for he recognized that death is a part of life.

For Catholics and anyone who wishes to attend, a mass will be recited in George's honor on Ash Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at St. Patrick's of Merna. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Beck Memorial Home, with an Irish wake to follow at his son Neal's home at 1102 E. Monroe ST, Bloomington. A celebration of life and burial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Friend's Cemetery, Bentown, on June 21, the summer solstice, which was a special time of year for George. A Midsommer bonfire will follow at sunset at the Benjamin family home farm. All are invited to attend any of these arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the ParkLands Foundation, which preserves land in the Mackinaw Valley watershed, where he enjoyed hiking and kayaking.