BLOOMINGTON — George Phillip Bay, 100, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:28 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where a prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

He was born October 17, 1921, in Crystal Lake, IL, son of George Phillip Jr. and Mabel Wakefield Bay. He married Roma Wessling on January 21, 1950, she preceded him in death in November 2015. He was also preceded in death by one infant, JoAnn Bay; two brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are three children: Pat (Jack) Zasadzinski of Frisco, TX, Katie (Jeff) Lopez of Bloomington and David (Jennifer) Bay of Lombard; and nine grandchildren, James (Yara) and Cathy Zasadzinski, Alan "AJ", Eric, Adam and Dana Lopez and Joshua (Beth), Jacob and Makenzie Bay.

George was a United States WWII Army veteran, where he was stationed in both Europe and Guam and was honorably discharged as sergeant major with the engineering corps.

George retired from his work as a heavy equipment operator and engineer, working most of his career for Mayfair Construction in the Chicago-land area. George enjoyed home repair and building and fixing things around the house. His family will fondly remember him always "tinkering" on projects around the house.