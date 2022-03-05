NORMAL — George McClure, 73, of Normal, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Mason City Area Nursing Home. He was born on March 5, 1948, in Dyersburg, TN, to Stephen and Laura (Steele) McClure.

He is survived by seven siblings: Mary Skoog, Joe McClure, Stephanie Hayes, Julie Strohmeier, Robin McClure, Patricia Nelms and John McClure. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Paul.

George was a 1966 graduate of Trinity High School in Bloomington, and received his bachelor's degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in English Literature. He owned and operated George L. McClure & Sons Gladiolus in Havana with his brothers. He was an avid reader and enjoyed golfing.

Cremation rites have been accorded. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2815 Old Jacksonville Road, Springfield, IL, 62704. Online condolences can be left at www.hurleyfh.com. Hurley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.