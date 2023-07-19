May 9, 1957 - July 18, 2023

LEROY — George Joseph Miller, 66, of LeRoy passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at First United Presbyterian Church of LeRoy. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service, LeRoy Fire Department, or First United Presbyterian Church of LeRoy.

G.J. was born May 9, 1957, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Joseph C. and Frances E. (Staley) Miller. He married Teresa Marcum, September 3, 1976, in LeRoy, IL.

Survivors are his wife, Teresa Miller - LeRoy; children: Miranda (Bruce) Walker - LeRoy, Katie (Kenny) Taylor - LeRoy, and Joe (Haley) Miller - LeRoy; grandchildren: Ashleigh (Zane) Carlson, Brooke Walker, Mara Walker, Keenan Taylor, Scarlett Miller, and Sutton Miller; brother Stan Miller - LeRoy.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; his paternal grandparents, Homer and Hilda Kaiser; and maternal grandparents, George and Viola Staley; in-laws, Thomas and Harriett Marcum.

G.J. farmed his family's generational farm for many years. He hauled Pioneer seed for over 40 years. When not working G.J. loved nothing more than being with his family. He would always travel to watch his grandchildren's sporting events and especially loved going to all their swimming competitions. He also enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. He was a regular attendee of the Indy 500, having gone every year since he was 12.

G.J. was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, devoted friend, and great provider who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.