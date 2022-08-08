Dec. 23, 1927 - Aug. 4, 2022

DELAND — George Harvey Edwards, 94, of DeLand, IL passed away 8:30 p.m. August 4, 2022, at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, IL with Virgil Dasher officiating. Burial will follow at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand, IL with Military Honors. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the DeLand Christian Church or Little Galilee Christian Assembly.

George was born December 23, 1927 in Goose Creek Township, DeLand, IL the son of Ward Wellington "Buck" and Inez Marie (Marvel) Edwards. He married Wilma Lee Harris on November 17, 1957, in Monticello, IL. She passed away September 19, 2021.

Survivors include his children: Leanne (Dan) McMillen, Greenwood, IN, Gail Dawn Edwards, Lake Stevens, WA, and Lisa (Julie Floyd) Edwards, Clinton, IL; five grandchildren: Ryan, Shane, Mikaela, Isaac, and Derrick; one brother, Hobart (Norma) Edwards, Mahomet, IL; and one sister, Cleta Dotson, Santa Maria, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.

George was a US Army Veteran serving from November 1950 to November 1952 and a 68-year member of the DeLand American Legion.

George was also a member of the DeLand Christian Church. He drove a school bus for the Blue Ridge and DeLand school districts totaling 50 years. George was an Eagle Scout and a Scout Master as well as a 70-year member of the AF & AM Masonic Lodge in DeLand and then Farmer City, IL. He also served as a DeLand Volunteer Firefighter and Trustee.