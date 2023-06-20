March 2, 1927 - June 14, 2023

WASHINGTON — George E. Schmidt, 96, of Washington, IL, left this earth on June 14, 2023, at 9:12 a.m. He was born in Lustre, MT, on March 2, 1927, to Emil A. and Eva Schmidt.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys Schmidt of 71 years; daughter-in-law, Doris Schmidt; son, Marvin (Ruth) Schmidt; son, David (Kum) Schmidt; son, Glen (Denise) Schmidt; and daughter, Karen (David) Drennan; sister, Carolyn Fauth and brother, Emil (Evelyn) Schmidt. He has 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Pete (Helen) Schmidt; brother, Andy (Pearl) Schmidt; sister, Clara (Orval) Schmidt; brother, Jacob Schmidt; sister, Pauline (Ogen) Harms; brother, Paul (Elfie) Schmidt; brother-in-law, Ralph Fauth; sister, Annie (Larry) Davis; and son, Robert Schmidt.

George worked at DMI in Goodfield for 29 years, retiring in 1993. After retiring, George and Gladys went on many mission trips through their church. A few of the places that they served were Dominic Republic, Honduras, South Africa, and the Navajo Indian Reservation. He was very handy at fixing things and liked to make canes. George never met a stranger and loved to talk with people. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He attended Grace Church of the Nazarene in Eureka, IL, for many years. He was active as an usher there. Visitation will be held there on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the church. Funeral will be Saturday, June 24 at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Pastors Emil Schmidt and Shawn Link will officiate. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Church of the Nazarene. Please specify for Scholarship for Work and Witness Trips.

