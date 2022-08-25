Oct. 21, 1944 - Aug. 23, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — George E. Kletz, Jr., 77, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:45 p.m. on August 23, 2022, at the McLean County Nursing Home.

A private family service will be held with a public celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be left to Shriners Children's Hospital or First United Methodist Church in Normal. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

George was born on October 21, 1944, in Dalhart, TX, a son to George E. and Betty (McMahan) Kletz, Sr. He married Carol Partridge on July 10, 1968 in Normal.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Kletz of Bloomington; sons: Chad Kletz of Normal and Derek Kletz of Tennessee; sister, Brenda Wheeler of Normal; and granddaughter, Skye Kletz of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a brother.

George grew up on the west side of Bloomington spending much of his time at the Western Avenue Comm. Center. He graduated from NCHS in 1962. He was the co-owner of Super Sign Service for over 50 years. He was passionate about his family, friends, community, Shriners, Jesters, golf, and da' Bears.

To read more about George's life and leave online condolences for his family, please visit kiblerbradyruestman.com.