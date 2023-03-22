June 11, 1932 - March 20, 2023

George Churukian died on March 20, 2023. He was born in Cleveland, OH, to Dr. Giragos M. and Helen T. Churukian on June 11, 1932. The family moved to Paris, IL, in 1941, where he spent his formative years, graduating from the Paris High School in 1950. He earned a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Millikin University, Decatur, IL; a master's degree in Education from Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY; and a Ph.D. from Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, in Curriculum and Supervision.

He began his career in education as a middle school science teacher in Patchogue, NY. In 1971, he became the head of the Education Department at Virginia Wesleyan College, Norfolk, VA. After moving to Bloomington, IL, in 1976, he was named the chair of the Teacher Education Department at Illinois Wesleyan University, where he taught courses, supervised student teachers, and initiated several innovative programs. Under his leadership, the Education Department was awarded a "best in state" designation for several years. In 1991, he was chosen as a Fulbright Scholar and assigned to Kuwait, to assist Kuwait University in rebuilding its education system after the destruction of Desert Storm.

While George was at Syracuse, he held leadership responsibilities in the Urban Teacher Education Program, working with teachers in city schools. In Illinois, he was chair of several state education committees, often hosting meetings and seminars in Bloomington. He was a member of the International Society for Teacher Educators, traveling worldwide giving keynote addresses, writing articles, offering advice to seminar participants, and serving as the first editor of the Society's Journal.

An avid photographer, George used his extensive slide collection to illustrate programs for organizations such as the College Alumni Club, of which he was a member since 1981. He spent years researching his Armenian heritage, culminating in a book, "Never Settle for Second Best."

He is survived by his wife, Carol J. Churukian, whom he married in Philadelphia in 1958; his daughters: Ann E. Churukian (James E. Costopoulos) of Poughkeepsie, NY; Martha E. Churukian (David B. Bales) and their son, Michael C. Bales, of Urbana, IL; and Alice Churukian (William C. Slechta) of Columbia, SC. He is predeceased by his parents; his sister, Miriam C. Levonian; and his brother, Peter V. Churukian.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the scholarship in his name at Millikin University, Decatur, IL; to the Armenian Missionary Association of America, Paramus, NJ; or to the Presbyterian Church of Paris, IL.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.