Sept. 4, 1942 - Feb. 26, 2023

SKOKIE — Geoffrey "Geoff" Atkinson Hughes, 80, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on February 26, 2023, at Alden Estates of Skokie.

Geoff was born on September 4, 1942, to Wesley and Faith (Potwin) Hughes in Rochester, NY. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Diana Hughes.

He married the love of his life, Judith Atkins, on June 11, 1966, in Claremont, IL. She survives.

He is also survived by two daughters: Lisa (Nadav) Hughes-Daniel, Stephanie Hughes; four grandchildren: Talia and Noa Daniel and Tessa and Gabe Schmelling; his sister, Pegatha (Paul) Hughes; and many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Geoff met Judy in French class at Eastern Illinois University, where both earned their bachelor's degrees. He had previously studied at the Sorbonne University in Paris and later earned a master's degree from University of Illinois. Geoff spent 16 years teaching French, most of those at Bloomington High School. He later worked for State Farm as a systems analyst until retiring in 2004, and then as a photographer who captured more than 100 weddings, plays, and treasured photos of loved ones. Geoff was a lifelong woodworker and an avid biker, hiker and pickleball player.

His celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Cremation rites have been entrusted with Carmody Flynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Golden K Kiwanis Club of Bloomington (Golden K Fund for Kids), where Geoff devoted many of his later years and served as president until October 2022, or to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

