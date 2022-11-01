April 10, 1926 - Oct. 25, 2022

METAMORA — Geneva B. Troyer, 96, of Metamora, IL, passed on to heaven on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Snyder Village Healthcare Center in Metamora.

She was born on April 10, 1926 on the family farm near Eureka, the daughter of Ellis and Clara (Smith) Sharp. On June 10, 1945, she married John Troyer in Eureka.

As a girl and as a young woman, Geneva was very active with Woodford County 4-H and Rural Youth, both as a member and as a leader. At one time, there was a story in the newspaper about Clara Sharp and all four of her daughters being 4-H leaders in their given communities.

During their early marriage, Geneva was also a milliner, custom making hats for ladies of all ages. Geneva and John moved to Chestnut, IL, with their three young daughters in 1956. Three more children were born while in Chestnut. John was the Manager of Chestnut Farmers Grain Company for 24 years with Geneva as Office Manager for the last 15 years.

While in Chestnut, she continued her involvement in 4-H as a leader. She also joined the Home Bureau there, continuing her membership that started with the Versailles Home Bureau in Woodford County. Geneva was also active as a Sunday school teacher and with the Methodist Church women's organization.

After their retirement in 1981, John and Geneva moved to Wintergreen Lake near Park Falls, WI, and started spending winters in Florida in 1985. After John's death, Geneva moved to Metamora to be near her sisters. She was a member of the Christian Union Church and was active with the Women's Guild there. She loved to bowl and continued bowling up to the age of 92.

No matter where they lived, Geneva stayed very active both in her church and community. She truly had a servant's heart and would help anyone in need.

She was very creative and taught herself to macrame in her early 4-H years and then later made over 100 lawn chairs and many other macrame items. When her mother passed away, Geneva inherited most of her mother's extensive button collection and presented several button shows over the years. In recent years, she sewed many bags to use with walkers and wheelchairs and donated all of them to Snyder Healthcare Center for the residents there. Each bag had a special button on it.

Above all else, her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved them all dearly and always looked forward to their visits.

Geneva was preceded in death by her husband in 2005; her daughter, Carol (Larry) Sutton, in 2017; a grandson, Eric Sharp, in infancy; her son-in-law, Mickey Snapp; her parents and her mother and father-in-law, Oliver (Kate) Troyer; her sisters: Evelyn (H. John) Albrecht and Rosemary (Calvin) Hartter; her in-laws: Claude (Vanita) Troyer, Verna (Ross) Shields, Robert (Ethel) Troyer, Oliver (Pauline) Troyer, Wayne (Shirley) Troyer, Orville (Henrietta) Troyer, William Schapmire, Thomas Ric,; Donald Troyer, and Deryl Schertz.

Geneva is survived by her children: Geneva Snapp of St. Joseph, MO, Eleanor (Don) Sharp of Springfield, IL, Marcia (Paul) Strieker of Breese, IL, John (Nadine) Troyer of Fifield, WI, and Bryan (Jane) Troyer of Minocqua, WI; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Schertz of Metamora; and her sisters-in-law: Ruth Schapmire of Normal, and Fern Rice of Watseka.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Mason Funeral Home in Metamora with Pastor Gary Salm and Pastor Nick Sutton officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of her service, also on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Society Greater Illinois, 525 West Monroe Street, Suite 1510, Chicago, IL, 60661.

Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.