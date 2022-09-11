Gene Kliethermes
Aug. 7, 1948 - Sept. 7, 2022
MONTROSE, COLORADO - Gene Kliethermes passed away on September 7, 2022, at his home in Montrose, CO.
Gene retired from State Farm in 2004.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of Montrose; sons: Tim (Rebecca) Kliethermes of Tampa, FL, and Rob (Devin) Kliethermes of Bloomington, IL; grandson, Hunter of Tampa, FL; and brothers: Bert (Rene) of Olathe, KS, Dale (Diane) Kliethermes of Sunnyvale, CA, and Earl Kliethermes of Jefferson City, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Lena Kliethermes of Jefferson City, MO.
