 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gene Kliethermes

  • 0
Gene Kliethermes

Gene Kliethermes

Aug. 7, 1948 - Sept. 7, 2022

MONTROSE, COLORADO - Gene Kliethermes passed away on September 7, 2022, at his home in Montrose, CO.

Gene retired from State Farm in 2004.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of Montrose; sons: Tim (Rebecca) Kliethermes of Tampa, FL, and Rob (Devin) Kliethermes of Bloomington, IL; grandson, Hunter of Tampa, FL; and brothers: Bert (Rene) of Olathe, KS, Dale (Diane) Kliethermes of Sunnyvale, CA, and Earl Kliethermes of Jefferson City, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Lena Kliethermes of Jefferson City, MO.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News