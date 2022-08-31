Sept. 3, 1957 - Aug. 18, 2022

NORMAL — Gayle S. Lynch, 64, of Normal, passed away August 18, 2022.

She was born September 3, 1957, in Gary, IN, to Richard and Betty (Kundrat) Lynch. She graduated from Calumet High School in 1975, and began her college studies at Indiana University, before graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Allied Health Sciences and specializing in Cytology on June 5, 1979, at Medical University of South Carolina.

Gayle was held a very lengthy career with State Farm, starting as a Training Specialist. In this role, she trained and coached interns as well as licensed staff in large groups on insurance and financial products, rules, procedures, and sales marketing for three states. Following this opportunity, Gayle went on to develop and maintain agency and employee training as a Learning and Development Analyst. In this role, she worked closely with up to 35 business partners, trained members on procedures and processes, developed and created job aides that supported training, and traveled all over the United States to better develop State Farm's internal structure.

Gayle also held many certifications and memberships. She was an Associate in Customer Service as well as a Fellow Life Management Institute Member with Life Office Management Association; an Associate with Health Insurance Association of America; she held a Life and Health Sales Producers License; and she was a part of the American Society for Clinical Pathology in Cytology. Not stopping there, Gayle volunteered whenever she could. Her main volunteer experiences were her being a Vice President Professional Development with Central Illinois Association of Training and Development; Wellness Ambassador to promote health and wellness to State Farm employees; Safety Committee member to promote State Farm workplace safety; and Girl Scout Leader to train new Girl Scout Leaders. Gayle loved her family dearly and would always help family, friends, and sometimes strangers whenever needed. She was close to her daughter and son-in-law and especially adored her daughter's dogs (and they loved her too). Gayle had a glittering personality and lit up a room. She will be very missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are her daughter, Laura (Christopher) Rude; two brothers: Stewart (Vicky) Lynch, Richard (Marissela Villanueva) Lynch; nephew, Ricky Lynch; nieces: Kelly Lynch, Vanessa Lynch; step-nieces: Tabitha Holmes, April Vanderpool; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in passing by her father, Richard Stewart Lynch; mother, Betty Hartman; and brother, Gary Lynch.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at Nicholas and Amy Rude's home in Hudson, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.