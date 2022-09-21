June 21, 1950 - Sept. 16, 2022

MINONK — Gary Steven Howell, 72, of Minonk, passed away on Friday September 16, 2022, at Elevate Rehab in Niles, IL.

Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.

He was born in St. Charles, MO on June 21, 1950, a son to Arthur and Sybil Gay Howell.

He is survived by his siblings: Richard Howell, Taylorville, IL, Sandra Hodgson, Clinton, Jeffrey Howell, Minonk, Kenny Howell, Minonk; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Alan Howell.

Gary was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the Army. He worked as a Nurse at El Paso Healthcare in El Paso. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and he also really loved music.

Memorials may be sent to American Alzheimer's Association, or to El Paso VFW Post 6026. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.calvertmemorial.com.