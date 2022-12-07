May 8, 1940 - Nov. 27, 2022

WESTPORT, Connecticut — Gary Miller Stuart, of Westport, CT, died on November 27, 2022, at the age of 82, due to complications related to Alzheimer's.

Gary was born on May 8, 1940, to H.W. and Ruth Stuart in Normal, IL. His father was the circulation manager for the Pantagraph, and Gary proudly delivered papers for the Pantagraph. After graduating as valedictorian of the class of 1958, at Normal Community High School, he earned his Bachelor's degree in mathematics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1962. Following M.I.T., he earned his Master's degree in economics from Harvard.

He then joined the renowned training program at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI, as a financial analyst. He and his wife Sylvia lived in New Canaan, CT, where they raised four boys. Gary had a successful career in corporate finance serving in various financial and operational roles at Ford, the General Foods Company and Union Pacific Corporation, where he was the Chief Financial Officer when he retired in 1999.

Following his retirement, he traveled, became an avid cyclist, volunteered at the Saugatuck Congregational Church and the Westport Public Library, took a serious interest in genealogy and enjoyed being a grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, Rowayton, CT; his four sons: David (Peggy) Fairfield, CT, Peter (Lona) Derby, VT, Paul (Lesley) Southlake, TX, and Michael (Vanessa) Madrid, Spain; and his eight grandchildren: Maggie, Emma, Sam, Abigail, Vicki, Nicholas, Celeste and Sofia.

The family requests that memorial contributions go to the Saugatuck Congregational Church in Westport, Connecticut or the Westport Public Library.