HEYWORTH — Gary Matthew Geosling, 66, of Heyworth, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He was born November 22, 1954, in Milwaukee, WI, to Herman and Jennie (Malo) Geosling.

Gary will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife, Sherrie; and daughters: Rachel Geosling and Sarah Geosling, of Heyworth, IL. Also surviving him are sisters: Dr. Christine (Dr. Louis) Geosling of Calabasas, CA, Marilyn Lindner of Mukwonago, WI, and Joanna Podein of West Allis, WI; brothers-in-law: Brian (Deborah) Medley of Vale, AZ, Anthony (Aline) Medley of Round Rock, TX; mother-in-law, Louise Medley of Bloomington, IL; and nieces and nephew.

Gary worked as an attorney for State Farm Insurance for 36 years where he was admired for his knowledge and sense of humor. He was a generous man of faith who went out of his way to treat everyone he met with respect. He valued his friendships, particularly those he made while a student at the University of Wisconsin-Stephens Point.

Memorial services to celebrate his life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at New Horizon Christian Church, located at 14038 East 350 North Road, Heyworth, IL 61745.

The family suggests anyone who would like may wear Carhartt apparel to honor Gary's signature look. We will observe Covid precautions during the service and will broadcast it on Facebook for those who are not able to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, IL.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at OSF St. Joseph Medical center, and OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for the amazing care they provided.