Feb. 12, 1948 - Aug. 23, 2022

FISHER — Gary Lee Bidner, 74, of Fisher, formerly of Bellflower peacefully passed away at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with his loving family by his side.

Visitation will be held 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. John McIntosh officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Bellflower Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of his nephew Chad Bidner to the Illinois Wounded Warrior Project.

Gary was born February 12, 1948, in Champaign a son of Owen Donald and Norma Geraldine "Jeri" Kuntz Bidner. He is survived by his mother of rural Fisher; his children: Holly Bidner of Saybrook, Heidi Bidner of Mansfield, and Brian Scott Bidner of Bellflower; eight grandchildren: Dylan Adair, Zackary Bottles, Kara Bidner, Brian Bidner, Kyra Watterson, Katie Shook, James Heinz, and Harley Heinz; his godson, Jeff Jackson of White Heath; and four sisters: Cheryl (John) Johnson of Mahomet, Susan (Steve) Martin of Osman, Gayle Jackson of Rantoul and Kim Clemmons of Fisher. He was preceded in death by his father; a daughter, Dawn Marie Bidner-Stasi; two brothers: Aaron Julius (Jack) Bidner and Wayne Russell Bidner; and a nephew, Chad Wayne Russell Bidner.

Gary was a United States Marine Veteran serving in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal with Combat "V" for heroic achievement. He was a member of the VFW and the Bellflower American Legion. He was a Lab Animal Care Technician II at the University of Illinois Veterinary Medical Clinic for 31 years retiring in 2001. He also farmed. Gary enjoyed gardening, trapping, hunting and fishing. He was a simple man that loved to be surrounded by his family and friends.