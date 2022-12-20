Nov. 14, 1953 - Dec. 17, 2022

EL PASO — Gary L. Heibenthal, 69, of El Paso, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence in El Paso.

Cremation has been accorded and services will be at a later date private for the family. Memorials may be given to the Legacy Church in Normal, IL. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, in El Paso, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gary was born in Rochelle, IL, on November 14, 1953, a son to Clarence W. Jr. and Orva June (Butler) Heibenthal.

He is survived by his children: Malissa (Mike) Baker, WA, Mindy (John) Puckett, Chenoa, Brandon Heibenthal, El Paso, Mallory Heibenthal, El Paso; grandchildren: Britt Reel, Dylan Reel, Austin Reel, Ethan Reel, Hayley Reel, Braden Baker, Teigan Heibenthal, Braxton Manghan; five great-grandchildren; siblings: Curt (Suzanne) Heibenthal, El Paso, Randy Heibenthal, Douds, IA, Lisa Arbuckle, El Paso, and Sheila Sinnot, Stuart, FL.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence W. Jr. and Dorcas Heibenthal; mother, Orva June (Butler) Heibenthal; brother, Mark Joseph Heibenthal; and sister-in-law, Sandy (Reinkensmeyer) Heibenthal.

Gary graduated from El Paso High School class of '71. He was a draftsman and a salesman for American Building Company and his own metal building company. He was a member of the Legacy Church in Normal, IL. He was a loving son, dad, and grandpa. He is remembered for his kindness and always taking care of others.

