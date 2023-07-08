July 29, 1947 - June 30, 2023
BLOOMINGTON — Gary L. Boundy, 75, of Bloomington, peacefully passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at his home in Bloomington.
Visitation will be held 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home, 1104 North Main Street in Bloomington. Celebration of Life service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Liz Reis officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Cancer Care - Bloomington or Illinois Cancer Care - Bloomington.
Gary was born July 29, 1947 in Fairbury. A son of Ronald G. and Doris M. Malone Boundy.
He is survived by a son, Brian Boundy of Colfax; grandson, Nicholas Boundy of Colfax; brother, Larry (Wendy) Boundy of Melvin; and sister, Terri (Wayne) Snyder of Gibson City. Also, several nieces and nephews survive. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Boundy; and his parents.
Gary graduated from Melvin-Sibley High School in 1966. He was a hospital lab technician for many years. He then became a loan officer and worked at the McLean County Bank for several years when he decided to get his insurance license and was an agent for American Family Insurance Company until his retirement. He followed all sports but was a huge Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. Gary loved making people happy and he loved portraying Santa Claus every year. He found his favorite job when he became a volunteer at OSF Cancer Center. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.
