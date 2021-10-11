EL PASO — On October 9, 2021, at home devoted father and brother Gary Kellerhals passed away at age 70, after a short battle with cancer. Gary was born on October 29, 1950, in Bloomington, IL to Wayne and Helen (Phillips) Kellerhals. In 1969 he graduated from Gridley High School, in Gridley, IL. He honorably served in the United States Army from 1975 until 1978. And in the Army Reserves from 1980 until 1987. He then worked at Fabral in Gridley, IL for many years and then worked out of Laborers International Union of North America Local #362 until his retirement in 2015.

In October of 1993, he married his second wife Janice Anderson who precedes him in death. He is also preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his parents, younger brother Tom Kellerhals, and numerous aunts and uncles. He enjoyed fishing, listening to his record/cd collection of classic country music, making wind chimes and helping others.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jessica Kellerhals (Winchester, TN), Angela (Morgan) Charron (Lincoln, IL). Also surviving him are grandson Benjamin Nestor-Kellerhals (Murfreesboro, TN), granddaughter Lilian Kellerhals (Winchester, TN) and great-granddaughter Shyla Mae Ambrecht (Winchester, TN); nine sibilings: Gloria Jenkins (Gridley, IL), Mike Kellerhals (Bloomington, IL), Ricky Kellerhals (Eureka, IL), Zeva (Don) Vance (Lebanon, IN), Cheryl Christopher (Red Oak, TX), Vada Kellerhals (Eureka, IL), Sharon (Greg) Shoemaker (MO), Charleen (Leonard) Defenbaugh (Gridley, IL) and Timothy Kellerhals (Custer, SD). He is also survived by paternal uncle Richard (Dick) Kellerhals (Bloomington, IL) and maternal uncle Jerry Phillips (Burlington, WI) and 16 nieces and nephews, 19 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-niece and numerous friends.

Cremation rites have been entrusted to Calvert- Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso. Inurnment will take place at Gridley Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Gary Sinise Foundation or to Transitions Hospice.