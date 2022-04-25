Jan. 8, 1947 - April 28, 2022

Hudson — Gary K. Starkey, 75, of Hudson, passed away at 10:53 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home.

His graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Hudson Township Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hudson Township Hall, 107 W Walnut St. Hudson.

Memorial contributions may be left to Hudson Township Fire Department. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gary was born on January 8, 1947, in Normal, a son to Herschel K. and Verna M. (Norvell) Starkey. He married Cynthia "Cindy" Weatherley on January 27, 1968 in Hudson. She preceded him on September 8, 2007.

Surviving are his children: Bret A. (Shelly) Starkey of Normal, Amy E. (Paul) Goddard of Hudson, Jessica R. (Ty) Kessinger of Hudson, and Mathew K. Starkey of Pekin; grandchildren: Reid Starkey, Reece Starkey, Dylan Kemp, Lucas Kemp, Sacora Awe, Kiley Sprague, Cameron Starkey, and Brayden Starkey; siblings: Yvonne Wahls of Lexington and Timothy (Debby) Starkey of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Gary was raised in Hudson and the Lake Bloomington area. He worked at the Bridgestone/Firestone Plant in Normal for many years, retiring in 2006. There he served as union president of the United Steel Workers Local 787 for seventeen years and as a union official for nearly four decades. He negotiated eleven contracts and traveled from sea to shining sea to meet union and company officials. His family, the union and its members, and the plant were his life.

He was active in local politics, served as a Hudson Village trustee, was a youth baseball coach, and served as a member of the Hudson Lions Club. Gary loved camping with his family and was an avid Cubs and Packers fan.

