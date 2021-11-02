CHESTER, South Carolina — Gary Eugene Snyder, 82, moved to heaven on Oct. 9, 2021 in Chester, SC.

He was born May 6, 1939, the son of Vance Snyder, Jr. and Maleva Lovins Snyder Noe. He was married to Mickey Lynn (Garr), who moved to heaven in 2004. He was also preceded in death by a son, his parents, two brothers, and a sister.

He is survived by his brother, Dan Noe (Fairbury); sisters: Connie Marcantel (Myrtle Beach), and Donna (John) Stipek (West Palm Beach); and his other four children: Michelle (Ron) Brongo (Normal), Crystal Griffieth (Chester, SC), Dawn Badenhorst (Bloomington), and Michael Snyder (Bloomington). He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Waynesville, IL, on Nov.15, at 1:00 p.m., Pastor Tim Cavallo will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.