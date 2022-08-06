Aug. 9, 1935 - Aug. 1, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Gary Dean Young, 86, of Bloomington, passed away on August 1, 2022, at his home.

A private service will be held at Normal First United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean. Memorial contributions may be directed to Normal First United Methodist Church, Alzheimer's Association, or OSF Home Health & Hospice.

Gary was born on August 9, 1935, in Galesburg to Walter Percy and Frances Ester Anderson Young. He married Lois Fern Zimmerman on June 25, 1961, at the First United Methodist Church in Kewanee.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lois Young of Bloomington; a son, Lloyd (Britt) Young; and two grandsons: Luke and Benjamin Young all of Boston, MA. He is also survived by two nephews: Kenneth Young, Jr. and Kurt Young; and one niece, Karen Mantz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, A'lory Borstad; and siblings: Kenneth Young and Joyce Young Bacher.

Gary served in the United States Army Reserves for eight years. He attended DeVry University in Chicago, graduating in 1961. He was employed as an electronic service technician in Bloomington for many years. Gary was a member at Normal First United Methodist Church. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

